Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Chemed has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemed to earn $22.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Chemed Stock Down 0.3 %

CHE stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $544.03. 45,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,454. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemed has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $570.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.60.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 155.6% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 295.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

