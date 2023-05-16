Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.87. 1,792,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average is $155.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,515,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $244,586,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

