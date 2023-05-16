Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,852. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.