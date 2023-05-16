Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 176,406 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $313,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,593,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,809,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.31. The stock has a market cap of $722.60 billion, a PE ratio of 166.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $293.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $289.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.66.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

