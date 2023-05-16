Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65,850 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Target worth $77,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 184.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $93,902,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

TGT traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.15. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $215.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

