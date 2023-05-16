Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 28,185 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $76,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.36. 284,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

