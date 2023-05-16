Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 50,625 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,625 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $126,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.65. 489,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,961. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.