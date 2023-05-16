Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 88,211 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,521,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,211 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $168,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,258 shares of company stock worth $57,022,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,614. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.09. The firm has a market cap of $295.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

