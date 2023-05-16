Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,322 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Franco-Nevada worth $95,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 181,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 123,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.55. 172,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,227. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.07.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

