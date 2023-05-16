Chia Price Reaches $36.65 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $36.65 or 0.00135364 BTC on major exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $269.17 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chia has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chia

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 28,344,678 coins and its circulating supply is 7,344,678 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

