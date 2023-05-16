Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 274 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,592,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,978,000 after buying an additional 77,818 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,613,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,126,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $563,611,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.6 %

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QCOM opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $120.17. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.