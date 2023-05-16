Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 17,048 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 126,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.