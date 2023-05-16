Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 64,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Target by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 297,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,277,000 after acquiring an additional 91,527 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $221.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

