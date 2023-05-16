Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 126,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMAY opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.