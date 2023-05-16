Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.