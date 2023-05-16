Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 250,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 206,799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 170,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 859.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $801.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

