Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EQR opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on EQR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

