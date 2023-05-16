Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 446 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

