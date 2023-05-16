Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 446 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

