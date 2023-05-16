Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 267 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

