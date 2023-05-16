Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 5,876 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

