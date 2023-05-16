Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.