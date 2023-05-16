Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,846,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Merchants by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 48,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

First Merchants Stock Up 2.1 %

First Merchants Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.05. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

