Children’s Place (PLCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Children’s Place to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 76,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Articles

