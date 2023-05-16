Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 8,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,878,000 after buying an additional 176,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,375,000 after buying an additional 261,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chimera Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 198,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after buying an additional 118,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Chimera Investment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 3,131,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 224,905 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. 1,787,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.52. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $189.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

