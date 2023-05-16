Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Cut by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

CB stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.71. 331,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,699. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.89 and its 200 day moving average is $209.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

