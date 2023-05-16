CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 120,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 41,966 shares.The stock last traded at $9.24 and had previously closed at $9.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIXXF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

CI Financial Announces Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $456.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.