CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 120,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 41,966 shares.The stock last traded at $9.24 and had previously closed at $9.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIXXF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.
CI Financial Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.
CI Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 44.17%.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CI Financial (CIXXF)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.