CIBC Lowers CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) to Neutral

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIXXF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

CI Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

CIXXF traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,679. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.63.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $456.93 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

