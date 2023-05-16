Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 121,919 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,358 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,919 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,030,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,583,000 after acquiring an additional 861,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 783.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 762,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 676,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

