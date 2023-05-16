Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 15,033 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in MSCI by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $463.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $520.10 and its 200 day moving average is $509.44. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.63 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

