Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 90,272 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1,991.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,272 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after buying an additional 629,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after buying an additional 257,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after buying an additional 627,517 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,341,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,091,000 after buying an additional 223,008 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A opened at $127.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average is $144.65. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

