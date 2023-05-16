Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3,058.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after acquiring an additional 578,564 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,257 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,857,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,750,000 after buying an additional 227,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $214.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $216.60.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

