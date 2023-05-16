Cibc World Markets Corp Has $12.14 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 744.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,329 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.9 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $308.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.46. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,516 shares of company stock worth $18,551,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

