Cibc World Markets Corp Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232,300 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.21% of Elanco Animal Health worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after buying an additional 200,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 19.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,015,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,470,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -222.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

