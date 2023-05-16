Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,074 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after buying an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,304,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,728,000 after buying an additional 612,927 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.