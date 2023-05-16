Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 11,992 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $218.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $261.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.31.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

