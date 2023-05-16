Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 82,829 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 121.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,955 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,829 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 117,414 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 255,109 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 53,502 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,972,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,383,000 after acquiring an additional 451,540 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $110.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.