Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 507,748 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 507,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.13% of NiSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth about $47,051,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 357.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,289,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 1,789,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

NiSource Stock Performance

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

