Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 115.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $233.53 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.30. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

