Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 122.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,340 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

