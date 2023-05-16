Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 267,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $126.62.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

