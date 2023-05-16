Citigroup Boosts ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $19.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ACV Auctions to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,818,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,818,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,562,183 shares of company stock worth $80,289,983. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after buying an additional 1,073,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,433,000 after buying an additional 1,918,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,467,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,260,000 after buying an additional 133,774 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,172,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after acquiring an additional 278,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.