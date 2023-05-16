Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.03.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.43. 3,898,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,565,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

