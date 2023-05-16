Citigroup Lowers Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Price Target to $15.00

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EHAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.08 million and a P/E ratio of 15.54. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Enhabit had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enhabit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Enhabit by 99.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.