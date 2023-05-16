Citigroup Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $48.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on FL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.15.
Foot Locker Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FL opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22.
Foot Locker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.
Institutional Trading of Foot Locker
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $400,469,000 after buying an additional 564,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $232,761,000 after purchasing an additional 337,865 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $139,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
