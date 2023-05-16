Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $101,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $101,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,898 shares of company stock worth $21,542,553. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.82. The stock had a trading volume of 157,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,529. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $243.17 and a 52-week high of $354.46. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.43 and a 200 day moving average of $309.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.