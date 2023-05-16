Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $122.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $122,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,451,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,621,456 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

