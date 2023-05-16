Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.98. 27,429,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,081,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $529.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

