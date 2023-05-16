Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,501 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,813,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $285.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.96.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.