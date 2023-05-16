Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,819 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,671,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,542,000 after purchasing an additional 85,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 350,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.72. 219,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,984. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.11. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.